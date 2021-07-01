More than 700 cases of anti-social behaviour in Burley last year

Burnley Council's Executive is set to approve an updated ASB policy as part of its commitment to tackle the problem when it meets on July 14th.

The policy outlines the council’s approach to how it will support communities and partner agencies in dealing with ASB.

The council’s ASB team continues to respond and deal with a high volume of cases. Last year, for example, more than 700 cases were recorded and dealt with. These included neighbour disputes, dog issues, noise and youth nuisance.

Coun. Bea Foster, the Executive member for community and environmental services, said: “Covid has made the past 18 months particularly challenging for all councils across the country in dealing with anti-social behaviour.

“Prior to this year, Burnley Council was recognised across Lancashire as being proactive in its approach to tackling ASB, being at the forefront in the innovative use of legislation and providing examples of best practice. All that good work is recognised and built upon in this updated ASB policy.

“It’s important that our residents know that the council is working hard to tackle the kind of issues that can severely impact their quality of life.”