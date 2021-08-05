Missing Burnley woman found "safe and well" after urgent search
A Burnley woman who was reported missing last night (Wednesday, August 4) has been found "safe and well" today.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 7:44 am
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 12:40 pm
Hayley Holmes, 36, disappeared from home yesterday evening and was last spotted in the Parliament Street area at around 8.15pm.
Police issued an urgent appeal to help find her, saying they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for her welfare.
But this afternoon (Thursday, August 5), Lancashire Police confirmed that Hayley has been found "safe and well".
A spokesman for the force said: "Further to our appeal yesterday we are pleased to say that 36-year-old Hayley, who was missing from Burnley, has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."