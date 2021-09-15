Men armed with knife and hammer threaten shop owner during attempted robbery in Burnley

The men entered the Premier convenience store in Accrington Road at around 11.30am on Monday, September 13.

Armed with a knife and hammer, the men began to vandalise the store after the owner refused to hand over any money.

Officers launched an investigation and around an hour later two men and a woman were arrested.

​Two armed men entered the Premier convenience store in Accrington Road before threatening a member of staff. (Credit: Google)

Today (September 15), police confirmed a 38-year-old man, from Preston, and a 46-year-old man, of no fixed abode, were charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

They will appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (September 16).

