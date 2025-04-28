Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Pendle, Councillor Mohammad Aslam, has been arrested for threatening behaviour.

Conservative Coun. Aslam, who was made Mayor on May 16th, 2024, has been released on bail pending further investigation.

The Mayor, who represents Bradley ward in Nelson on Pendle Council, is running for the Tories in the Nelson East seat of Lancashire County Council, with voters going to the polls on Thursday, May 1st, in an all-out election.

Lancashire Police confirmed a man, aged 65, was arrested over the weekend.

Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Mohammad Aslam with his Mayoress and wife, Mrs Shamim Aslam.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm we received reports of threatening behaviour in the Nelson area over the weekend.

“A 65-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, undue influence in an election, section five of the Public Order Act.

“He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Coun. Aslam apologised last year for breaching the borough’s code of conduct in an argument with a council licensing officer in 2022.