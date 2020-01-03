Masked robbers brutally attack man with baseball bat in Padiham

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked with a baseball bat and robbed in Padiham.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking in Pendle Street, onto the Greenway, when he was approached by four men at around 5-30pm on Sunday, December 29th.

It is thought three men were wearing balaclavas, while a fourth man had his hood up.

This man started punching the victim before hitting him with a baseball bat.

The attackers took two Samsung mobile phones, £150 in cash, an Adidas bag a cream and blue-coloured North Face jacket with the victim taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was later arrested by police in connection with the incident.

Detectives are appealing for information and are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

Det Con Phil Scott, of Burnley CID, said: “This was a shocking attack which left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

“While we have made an arrest, we are keen to speak to anyone with information or who saw what happened.

“Several items were stolen from the victim, including a the distinctive jacket. We know someone can tell us who is responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3969@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1035 of December 29.

A 31-year-old man from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of robbery and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.