Man who went missing in Burnley on New Year's Eve found 'safe and well'

Police were 'very concerned' about the disappearance of a man from Todmorden who was last seen in Burnley on New Year's Eve.



Christopher Richards, 32, from Todmorden, had last been seen at around 6pm on Tuesday (December 31) in the Leyland Road area of Burnley.

Christopher (Pictured) is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with short, mousey brown hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lancashire Police issued an appeal to find Christopher and said they were 'very concerned' for his welfare.

But police have confirmed that Christopher was found 'safe and well' yesterday (January 2).

READ MORE: Third suspect wanted after 30 vehicles targeted by thieves in Chorley

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Further to our earlier appeal, missing man Christopher Richards has been found.

"He was found safe and well in the Blackpool area yesterday (Thursday, January 2).

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for information."