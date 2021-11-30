Man who left victim 'vulnerable and afraid' after sexual assault at Accrington Railway Station jailed

Robert Rawes, of Dudmaston, Hollinswood, Telford, pleaded guilty to sexual assault at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to nine months in jail and 10 years on the sex offenders register on Friday, November 26 at Burnley Crown Court.

The 26-year-old, who was living at a bail hostel in the town at the time of the incident, initially approached his victim as she entered the station with a male friend.

Rawes then waited for the friend to leave before crossing the station to join her on the platform.

A convicted sex offender who assaulted a woman at Accrington Railway Station has been jailed

He then engaged her in conversation telling her he had just been released from prison and offering her drugs before sexually assaulting her on the platform.

At the time of committing this offence Rawes was subject to a sex offender prevention order imposed on him in relation to the previous offence.

Investigating Officer DC Chris Biggs said: "This was a very upsetting assault which left the victim shaken, vulnerable and afraid.

"No one should be subject to unwanted sexual behaviour on the rail network. Everyone has the right to feel safe when they travel.

"We take all reports of sexual harassment and unwanted sexual behaviour seriously and will support victims throughout our investigations."

He added: "I would urge anyone who witnesses or experiences sexual harassment on the railway to report it to us – no report is too small or insignificant.

"Text us on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency, always dial 999."