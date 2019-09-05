Man who insulted police officers in early morning Burnley town centre rant had drugs on him

An early morning drunk insulted two police officers with homophobic slurs when trouble broke out in Cow Lane, in Burnley, a court heard.

The town’s magistrates were told how Nathan Hoyle (26) had been shouting and swearing and refused to leave.

Police had gone to the area at about 7am, after information about a large group of people near a “local premises” which had just closed. Some of them were causing anti- social behaviour.

Mrs Philippa White, prosecuting, said Hoyle took up a boxing stance and was tensing his chest.

The prosecutor told Burnley magistrates Hoyle was asked to go home numerous times, but said he wasn’t going anywhere and the officers decided to arrest him.

She continued: "He wouldn’t allow officers to take control of his arms and obstructed them from handcuffing him. They eventually managed to put a handcuff on one wrist and it took a third officer to assist to fully handcuff him.”

Mrs White said Hoyle was searched and a bag of white powder, which turned out to be cocaine, was found in his jeans pocket.

Hoyle, who was not represented by a solicitor, claimed he had already made a complaint about how he was treated.

He told the court: "My actions were irresponsible and stupid." The defendant alleged: "I didn’t resist. I didn’t do nothing. I missed two days’ work because of bruises.”

Hoyle, of West Street, Sowerby Bridge, admitted being drunk and disorderly and possessing cocaine, on August 18th.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, was fined £370 and must pay £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.