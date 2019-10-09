Man who dropped 'very large kitchen knife' outside Burnley pub was looking for somebody, court heard

A 37-year-old man, who dropped a large kitchen knife as he left a Burnley pub, is facing jail after possessing a blade for the third time.

Michael Anthony Baker was caught after a member of staff at the Cross Keys, St James' Street, heard a metallic sound at about 9-20pm. The employee picked the knife up and took it inside, the town’s magistrates heard.

The court was told Baker walked around the town centre, turned around, approached the staff member and said: "Give me the knife. I have not got a problem with you. I’m looking for somebody.” He then got into a taxi.

The staff member immediately called the police and officers stopped the cab at traffic lights, by parking in front of it.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said :”The defendant was removed from the passenger seat, handcuffed and was found to have a very large kitchen knife between his coat and his T-shirt.”

The prosecutor added the defendant had a record for similar offences and had previously been sent to prison for six months.

She told the Bench: "This case is clearly not suitable to be heard here.”

The defendant, of Cuerdale Street, Burnley, admitted possessing an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, in Accrington Road, on September 7th. He was committed to the town’s crown court, to be sentenced on November 25th.