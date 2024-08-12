Man wanted in connection with stalking in Burnley and Blackpool

By John Deehan
Published 12th Aug 2024
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak with in relation to allegations of stalking in Burnley and Blackpool.

The man, described as white, 5ft 8, in his late 40s to early 50s, slim and bald, has a distinctive tattoo on his left bicep, and a scar/some stitches on his left arm.A police spokesman said: “We would ask that the public do not approach him but report any sightings to police by calling 999 and quoting log 1294 of 21st July 2024. For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101.”

