Man wanted for assault on woman in Padiham

Police want to speak to a man after a woman’s house was broken into and she was assaulted.

The assault happened in the Padiham Road area of the town on Wednesday August 8th when someone got through the window of a house, broke items inside and attacked a 21 year old woman.

Tyrone Grant

Police want to speak to Tyrone Grant (23) from Padiham. He is described as white, around 5ft 9in, of slim build with short curly red hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the name ‘Sonny’ on the back of his neck.

He has links to Burnley and Padiham as well as Peterborough.

If you have any information that could help with the police search, please call 01282 472124 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting crime reference EF1812285.