News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man wanted as police investigate serious sexual assault allegation in Blackpool

A man is wanted by detectives investigating an allegation of a serious sexual assault in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:59pm

Derek Foxcroft is wanted after a woman reported being attacked at an address in the resort on Wednesday (January 18).

Foxcroft- also known as Derek Moreland – is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, and of medium build.

Hide Ad

He has a 6in scar on his forehead, police said.

Most Popular

The 38-year-old has links across Lancashire, as well as Salford, Greater Manchester.

Read More
Blackpool man wanted for failing to comply with sex offender notification requir...
Hide Ad

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Police, said: “Foxcroft is wanted in connection with a very serious offence.

“We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Hide Ad
Derek Foxcroft, 38, is wanted after a woman reported being attacked at an address in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We would also ask people to share this appeal so he can be found as soon as possible.”

Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0364 of January 23.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.