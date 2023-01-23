Man wanted as police investigate serious sexual assault allegation in Blackpool
A man is wanted by detectives investigating an allegation of a serious sexual assault in Blackpool.
Derek Foxcroft is wanted after a woman reported being attacked at an address in the resort on Wednesday (January 18).
Foxcroft- also known as Derek Moreland – is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, and of medium build.
He has a 6in scar on his forehead, police said.
The 38-year-old has links across Lancashire, as well as Salford, Greater Manchester.
Chief Supt Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Police, said: “Foxcroft is wanted in connection with a very serious offence.
“We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately.
“We would also ask people to share this appeal so he can be found as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0364 of January 23.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.