Man thrown out of Colne pub returned with a baseball bat and ordered a pint

A crook thrown out of a Colne pub for having a branch saw walked back in armed with a baseball bat and asked for a beer, a court heard.

Shaun Northage had earlier taken the knife from his pocket, unfolded it and then put it back. He had been attacked in the Market Street Tavern when a man punched him in the face and an onlooker had grabbed the 10-inch blade, which was hanging from the defendant's pocket, and had thrown it over the bar.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 49-year-old was escorted from the premises, but a short time later returned, asked for the knife back and tried to order a pint.

Northage could now be facing jail over the 11pm trouble, after the Bench committed him to Burnley Crown Court for sentence in September. He admitted possessing a folding serrated knife and possessing an offensive weapon on July 6th.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) told the hearing Tracey Wales was working in the pub. She told police that at the time of the incident there was adrenaline, but now she had had time to think about it, she was frightened and the knife could have caused a lot of damage.

Mrs Yates said when the defendant was questioned, he said he used the knife to cut his dad's trees and he had been at his dad's all day, gardening. He confirmed he had found the baseball bat in a back alley and said he had taken it back in the pub for protection.

Mr Mark Williams (defending) said: "He had not gone out with either of these items for any non-legitimate purpose."

The knife was a branch saw and was used to cut trees. Mr Williams said Northage has been assaulted in the pub.

Mr Williams added: "He accepts he armed himself and took it back in the pub. He was fearful he was going to be attacked again."

The solicitor said the defendant had been out of trouble for a considerable period of time.