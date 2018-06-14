Man swore at police

A paranoid schizophrenic who turned up and caused trouble at his ex's struck as parents took children to a nearby school, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Mark O'Mara had been shouting and swearing in the 8.30am disturbance and police were called. He was breaching two conditional discharges at the time.

The 24-year-old, who appeared to be under the influence of something, wasn't wanted at the property. Officers found him outside.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) said: "Parents were taking children to school at the time. He was warned about his behaviour and carried on swearing, directed at the police."

Mr Daniel Frazer (defending) said O'Mara received medication. He had been at the house, had not taken his tablets, they had argued and he had been asked to leave.

"He carried on shouting. Police were called. He had moved away but he was still upset. He used some choice language, which he apologises for.

"He does seem to have learned somewhat of a lesson. He complied with police when he was arrested and taken into custody."

The defendant, of Rosegrove Lane, Burnley, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on May 18th. The Bench revoked the two conditional discharges. He was fined £120 and given a two-year conditional discharge.