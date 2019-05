A 38-year-old man has been charged following a domestic disturbance at Black Lane Croft.

Police were called to the scene at 6-30pm yesterday (Thursday).

Sgt Dave Simpson, of Clitheroe Police, said: "We were called yesterday and a man, who is believed to be from outside the Ribble Valley, was arrested and later charged with breach of the peace. He will appear before Blackburn Magistrates today."