Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has admitted to murdering his housemate in Colne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a property in New Market Street at 2-26pm on March 31st where paramedics were treating 34-year-old Richard Chamberlain who had suffered a number of stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals Richard sadly died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A postmortem examination to establish the cause of Richard’s death was multiple stab wounds.

Richard Chamberlain

Frank Wrona (44) of New Market Street, Colne, was arrested at the scene and later charged with Richard’s murder. He appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (17th July) where he pleaded guilty to murder.

He was remanded back into custody to be sentenced at a later date.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with Richard’s family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”