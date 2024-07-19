Man remanded in custody after admitting murder in Colne
Officers were called to a property in New Market Street at 2-26pm on March 31st where paramedics were treating 34-year-old Richard Chamberlain who had suffered a number of stab injuries.
Despite the best efforts of medical professionals Richard sadly died a short time later.
A postmortem examination to establish the cause of Richard’s death was multiple stab wounds.
Frank Wrona (44) of New Market Street, Colne, was arrested at the scene and later charged with Richard’s murder. He appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (17th July) where he pleaded guilty to murder.
He was remanded back into custody to be sentenced at a later date.
A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with Richard’s family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”