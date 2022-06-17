The assault took place at the Roebuck pub in Burnley Road East on Sunday, April 17.

The victim was attacked by the suspect after he walked into the pub at approximately 10.40pm.

Police said he suffered “life-changing injuries to his ankle which required him to undergo surgery”.

Detectives on Friday (June 17) released a CCTV image of a man they walked to speak to in connection with the attack.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the attack can call 01282 472 217 or email [email protected], quoting 1360 of April 18.