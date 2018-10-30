Man jailed for infecting two women with HIV virus

A man has been jailed after infecting two women with the HIV virus.



Aaron Sutcliffe (29), formerly of Kings Drive, Padiham, was jailed at Preston Crown Court after being convicted of two counts of Section 20 wounding without intent.

Sutcliffe, who was living in Fleetwood, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to the offences.

The court heard Sutcliffe had sexual relationships with his two victims during which he had infected them with the HIV virus. He had failed to tell them he was HIV positive despite being told about his diagnosis in 2008.

The first offence was committed between January 2009 and September 2010 and the second between January and May 2016.

The victims were two women both aged in their 20s at the time of the offences.

Sutcliffe was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison. He was also given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order meaning he must state to anyone who he is in a sexual relationship with of his HIV status.

Failing to inform would put him in breach of the order.

DC Emma Shuttleworth, of Lancashire Police, said: “Aaron Sutcliffe had numerous opportunities to tell both of his victims that he was HIV positive and he failed to do so.

“His intention may not have been to harm but he has been as reckless as it is possible to be and he has demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the health of these two women, whose lives and the lives of their families have been changed irrevocably through his actions.”

Katie Marsden, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Aaron Sutcliffe chose not to disclose the fact that he is HIV positive to two partners with whom he had sexual relationships. As a result, both are now also HIV positive.

“Sutcliffe pleaded guilty to one charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm at an early stage and pleaded guilty to a second charge on the first day of trial.

“The police and the CPS worked closely with the victims in order to prosecute the offences and bring the case to a positive conclusion.

“Whilst both victims are receiving treatment and are positive about the future, the consequences of Sutcliffe’s actions are likely to remain with them for the rest of their lives.

“The sentence he has received reflects the seriousness of his offending.”

Anybody who needs help, information or support about HIV please visit the Terence Higgins Trust website at https://www.tht.org.uk/ or your local sexual health clinic.