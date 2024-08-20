Man jailed for 15 years after stabbing woman and man at house in Burnley
Fayaz Khan (69) attended the home address of the victims at around 3pm on December 13th last year when he produced a lock knife and began repeatedly stabbing a woman present in the house.
Khan then attacked and stabbed the man who was trying to disarm him and protect the woman and other people inside the property.
Officers quickly attended the address and Khan was arrested at 6-07pm.
Whilst remanded into custody awaiting trail, Khan called a female witness and made various threats towards her and others should they give evidence at court.
Khan, formerly of Briercliffe Road, Burnley, but now of no fixed address, was charged with attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, coercive controlling behaviour, witness intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon.
Following a trial at Preston Crown Court he was convicted of attempted wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, coercive controlling behaviour, witness intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon.
The officer in charge of the case, DC Hannah Winkley, said: “Khan is a dangerous and cowardly bully who subjected the victims to a horrific attack and has shown no remorse for his actions throughout the investigation. The victims were incredibly lucky to not have life changing injuries. I welcome the significant sentence that was handed down by the court, which reflects the seriousness of Khan’s offending and the risk he poses.”