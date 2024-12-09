A man has been jailed after raping a teenager in Burnley.

On Monday, January 29th, Lewis Watson was in Burnley town centre when he approached his victim – a 17-year-old girl – was walking to the bus stop.

Watson, aged 30, began talking to her – even asking her age. When she replied 17, he lied and told her he was 23.

Lewis Watson

Watson told the victim to walk with him before suggesting they find shelter, as it was raining . They stood in the over-hang of a shop, and it was there that he sexually assaulted her, before guiding her to a second location, and raping her. She tried to stop him. An investigation commenced, and Lewis Watson was subsequently identified.

Watson, of Hazel Grove, Ribbleton, Preston, was arrested on suspicion of, and later charged with rape and sexual assault.

At Burnley Crown Court, he pleaded guilty and was today given a 19-year sentence, comprising of 11 years in prison, and eight years on extended license.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said: “I can no longer sleep, I get flashbacks of that day every night. The image will forever be ingrained in my mind. I no longer trust people. This man scarred me for life.”

The statement continued: “If only people knew what this monster did to me. Words just can’t describe the impact this has had on me, and it will live with me for the rest of my life.”

DC Jodie Nolan and DC Laura Jenkins, of the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences investigation team, led the investigation.

DC Nolan said: “Lewis’ victim was innocent; a child walking to a bus station. The thought of being attacked shouldn’t have even crossed her mind. She was attacked though. Watson approached her, made her feel uncomfortable, lured her to another location and sexually assaulted and raped her. I can only commend the victim for the incredible bravery and strength she has shown throughout proceedings. I hope that with Watson jailed, she can now begin to heal and re-build her life.

DC Jenkins added: “Watson is despicable and perverted. The crimes committed by him are nothing short of abhorrent, and I welcome the sentence handed down on him today. I hope that this sets a clear example that rape, and serious sexual assaults will not be tolerated in Lancashire. If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, please know that we will listen to you, we will investigate and we will do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”