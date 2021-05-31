Man in 'critical condition' and two others seriously injured after Formby Beach stabbing

Emergency services were called to reports three men had been stabbed on the beach at around 7.10pm on Sunday, May 30.

Officers said they believe the "horrific" incidents are linked, but they are keeping an open mind as to the motives behind them.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, is in a critical but stable condition.

The conditions of the other two men, aged 16 and 20, are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Det Supt Mark Baker said: "We believe that this was an unprovoked attack.

"Last night, officers spoke to a large number of people who were leaving the beach to gather vital intelligence.

Formby Beach was closed shortly after police arrived, with people asked to give their details as they left.

"Every piece of information we are given is vital to our investigation, so I'd like to ask anyone who saw what happened to come forward as soon as possible. "

CCTV and forensic enquiries are ongoing and officers remain at the scene while a full investigation is carried out.

"We understand that this shocking event will cause considerable distress to the community in Sefton, and we are working around the clock to identify who was responsible and bring them to justice," Det Supt Baker added.

"After many difficult months, it was good to see people out enjoying themselves at the beach yesterday.

"The fact that three young people have been attacked in this way is truly shocking and disappointing, and our officers will be increasing patrols in the area over the coming days and weeks."

You can pass information via Merseyside Police's social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter, or 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, referencing log number 978 of May 30.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.