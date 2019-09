A man who smashed a window at a Padiham pub was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

The town’s magistrates were told how Dean Zachary Hussain caused £150 damage in the incident at The Starkie Arms, on September 2nd.

The 31-year-old, of Brent Street, Burnley, admitted criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation and a £21 victim surcharge, but the Bench made no order for costs.