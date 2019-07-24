Man in court over Padiham art gallery blaze

A 53-year-old man has appeared before Burnley magistrates, after a blaze at a Padiham art gallery earlier this year.

Stephen Mark Ormerod is charged with arson with intent/ being reckless as to whether life was endangered, following the fire on February 7th at the Storm Art Gallery in Burnley Road, which belongs to Peter Rostron.

The case can only be dealt with at the higher court and Ormerod will face a hearing at Burnley Crown Court on August 27th.

The defendant formerly lived at Dryden Street in Padiham, but gave his current address to the court as Beckenham Court, Burnley.