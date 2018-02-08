Man found with drugs attacked officer

A man found with drugs in the early hours attacked a police officer when the officer tried to take hold of him.

Leach had been found to have 20 buds of cannabis and was seen to throw a clear plastic bag containing some pills, which turned out to be diazepam.

The 25-year-old defendant, of Cleaver Street, Burnley, admitted police assault, possessing cannabis and possessing diazepam, last September 1st.

Leach, who came out of jail on February 2nd, was fined £120 and was told to pay £50 compensation to the victim.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said: “The police officer took hold of him. He described Mr Leach as striking him to the face with his hand in the lip area. The defendant was taken to the floor and the officer landed on the floor, grazing both knees.”

The prosecutor said when the defendant was questioned, he said the drugs were for his own use and he didn’t intend to hit the officer.

Mr Mark Williams (defending) said Leach was on post-sentence supervision.

He told the court: “He will be supervised by the probation service for the next year, going forward.

“It wasn’t an intentional blow.”