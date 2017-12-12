Man exposed himself to teenage girl

Police are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a teenager in Burnley.

Officers were called at 7-40pm yesterday (Monday) to reports of an incident in Cog Lane.

Around 7pm, a 13-year-old girl had been walking in the direction of Rossendale Road close to the Premier shop when she noticed a man behind her.

As she turned around, the man turned sideways before exposing himself. The offender then made off on Cog Lane, with the girl going home and reporting the incident.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 40s with dark brown hair. It is believed he was carrying a grey petrol container.

Police are appealing for information and urging anyone who can assist with their enquiries to come forward.