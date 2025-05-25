Man due in court charged with burglary and car offences in Stoops and Rossendale Road areas of Burnley

A man has been arrested and will appear in court tomorrow (Monday) charged with an offence of burglary and three charges of interference with a motor vehicle in the Burnley area.

Wayne Roberts (44) of no fixed abode, was arrested yesterday (Saturday) after police conducted inquiries into reports of burglaries and theft from vehicles in the Stoops and Rossendale Road areas.

After he was interviewed and charged, Roberts was remanded in custody ahead of his appearance before magistrates. Inspector Matt Plummer from the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Those who commit offences such as burglary and theft from members of the community will be robustly targeted by my team, as they cause misery and upset to those people who work hard for their possessions. I would urge anyone who is victim to such an offence to report it to us in order that we can track down those responsible.

