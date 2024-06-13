Man due in court after pulling air rifle on Nelson town centre shoppers

By John Deehan
Published 13th Jun 2024, 15:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after an air rifle was pointed at members of the public in Nelson town centre.
Read More
Incredible images show what Burnley restaurant Bertram's on the Crow Wood Hotel ...

Officers were called at around 10-15am on Tuesday, June 4, to the pedestrianised area between Pendle Rise Shopping Centre and BetFred, to a report of a firearms incident. It was reported that a man took an air rifle out of a bag and pointed it at people in the area.

Anyone who saw the man in the area and saw him take the air rifle out of a bag is being asked to call 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 0380 of 4th June 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses

Shizad Rahman, 49, of Kensington Avenue, Manchester, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been remanded to appear at Burnley Crown Court on Wednesday, July 3.