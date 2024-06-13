Man due in court after pulling air rifle on Nelson town centre shoppers
Officers were called at around 10-15am on Tuesday, June 4, to the pedestrianised area between Pendle Rise Shopping Centre and BetFred, to a report of a firearms incident. It was reported that a man took an air rifle out of a bag and pointed it at people in the area.
Anyone who saw the man in the area and saw him take the air rifle out of a bag is being asked to call 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 0380 of 4th June 2024.
Shizad Rahman, 49, of Kensington Avenue, Manchester, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been remanded to appear at Burnley Crown Court on Wednesday, July 3.