Police are appealing for witnesses after an air rifle was pointed at members of the public in Nelson town centre.

Officers were called at around 10-15am on Tuesday, June 4, to the pedestrianised area between Pendle Rise Shopping Centre and BetFred, to a report of a firearms incident. It was reported that a man took an air rifle out of a bag and pointed it at people in the area.

Anyone who saw the man in the area and saw him take the air rifle out of a bag is being asked to call 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 0380 of 4th June 2024.

