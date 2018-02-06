Man denies fracturing his father's skull

A Burnley man has appeared in court accused of attacking his father with a large plank of wood.

John Foreman (29) is alleged to have struck his dad to the head, leaving him with a wound and a fractured skull.

Foreman appeared before District Judge James Clarke at Blackburn Magistrates' Court where he faced a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He indicated a not guilty plea.

The defendant, of Willis Street, Burnley, will have his case heard at the town's crown court and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on March 8th.