Man convicted of making death threats against MP

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the conviction of a man who who made online death threats and phone calls against him and his staff members.

Mark Lucas made online death threats and phone calls against the Tory MP and his staff members last July.

Following a one day hearing at Newcastle Under Lyme Magistrates' Court, Lucas was found guilty of two cases of making malicious communications.

He has been sentence to 18 weeks custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 15 day supervision order and ordered to pay costs of £775 and £115 victim surcharge.

Mr Stephenson said: “I’m pleased justice has been served against Mr Lucas, he made online death threats against local party volunteers as well as making numerous calls to my office threatening to kill me and my staff.

"I hope this sends a clear message to anyone who makes such comments either in person or online that it is unacceptable and against the law. My staff shouldn’t have to be on the receiving end of abuse and should never receive death threats for doing their job.

"I would like to thank both Lancashire and Staffordshire Police for their assistance throughout the process.”

Lucas also pleaded guilty to making similar calls to the office of the Staffordshire Police and Crime Commissioner.