Man charged with murder of Burnley pensioner

Police were called around 3-30am on April 24th to a report a woman had been found with head injuries at a house on Prairie Crescent.

The woman, named as Inayat Begum (85) was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family member has described Mrs Begum as a much loved and cared for member of the community who had nothing but kindness for others.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Prairie Crescent, Burnley

A Home Office post-mortem examination gave a cause of death as head, chest and abdominal injuries.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Mumtaz Ahmed (43) of Prairie Crescent, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

Det. Ch Insp Rachel Higson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “These are incredibly sad and tragic circumstances.

"My thoughts are with Mrs Begum’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”