Mumtaz Ahmed (43) of Prairie Crescent, Burnley, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

Earlier this week he was arrested on suspicion of murder after an 85-year-old woman, now named as Inayat Begum, was found with head injuries at an address in Prairie Crescent. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has given the cause of death as head, chest and abdominal injuries.

Mrs Begum was described as a ‘much loved and cared for member of the community who had nothing but kindness for others.’

Det Ch Insp Rachel Higson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “These are incredibly sad and tragic circumstances.

"My thoughts are with Mrs Begum’s family and friends at this very difficult time.