Man charged with murder after death of woman (85) in Burnley

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Burnley have charged a man with murder.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 10:19 am

Mumtaz Ahmed (43) of Prairie Crescent, Burnley, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

Earlier this week he was arrested on suspicion of murder after an 85-year-old woman, now named as Inayat Begum, was found with head injuries at an address in Prairie Crescent. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More

Read More
Katie Kenyon: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Burnley mum-of-two

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

A man is due in court today charged with murder after the death of an 85-year-old woman in Burnley

A Home Office post-mortem examination has given the cause of death as head, chest and abdominal injuries.

Mrs Begum was described as a ‘much loved and cared for member of the community who had nothing but kindness for others.’

Det Ch Insp Rachel Higson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “These are incredibly sad and tragic circumstances.

"My thoughts are with Mrs Begum’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0296 of April 24.”