Man charged with arson endangering life following Burnley town centre fire

By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Jan 2025, 17:56 BST
The police have charged a 36-year-old man with arson endangering life following an investigation into a Burnley town centre fire.

Officers responded to reports last week that Stuart Graham, of Branch Road, had made several threats to burn a building down and damage a person’s property. They later attended a fire at a property in Bethesda Street, and Team 4 officers identified Graham on CCTV where he was seen deliberately setting fire to numerous items in the communal area of a block of flats.

The police quickly established his location, arrested him a short time later and have charged Graham with arson endangering life, plus criminal damage, and threats to damage/destroy property.

A police spokesperson said: “His actions put the lives of several innocent members of the public at risk, while they were asleep, with no regard for their safety."

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Crown Court later next month.

