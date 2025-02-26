A man has been charged in relation to a fatal collision in Manchester city centre on Saturday which resulted in the death of a three-year-old girl from Burnley.

Rawal Rehman (35) of Lambton Road, Manchester, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today. (Wednesday) The charge relates to the death of three-year-old Louisa Palmisano, who was known as Lulu.

Lulu was struck by a van that had been forced onto the pavement after colliding with a tram at around 10am on Saturday. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and Lulu was taken to hospital. However, despite the best efforts of medics, she died from her injuries.