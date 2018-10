Police have charged a man in connection to a serious assault in Burnley.

The 32 year old victim of the assault is currently in hospital with serious head injuries following an incident on Hargreaves Street at 7am on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: "Drew Wilkinson (18) of Straight Mile Court, Burnley, has tonight (October 28th) been charged with section 18 assault and possession of an offensive weapon."

Two other men arrested have been released without charge.