Man charged following fatal house fire in Colne

A man has been charged following a fire which killed a man in Colne.

At around 12-05am on Tuesday a police officer driving along Burnley Road saw a house on fire and an injured man outside.

The fire service attended and another man inside the property was found deceased.

His next of kin have been traced and he can now be named as John Hodge (74) from Colne.

The man who was found outside the house, a 56-year-old local man, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. He remains there receiving treatment.

Following initial enquiries, a third man was traced and arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and murder.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Carl Salt (44), of Burnley Road, Colne, has now been charged with manslaughter and arson – being reckless as to endanger life.

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Hodge and his family and friends at this extremely sad and distressing time."