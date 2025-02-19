Man charged following burglaries in Burnley’s Cog Lane area

By John Deehan
Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of burglaries in the Cog Lane area of Burnley, police have confirmed.
Read More
The 10 most expensive Burnley streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team launched an investigation earlier this week, speaking to residents and reviewing CCTV footage, which led to the arrest.

Yesterday, Mark Devlin, of Florence Avenue, was charged with burglary.

Officers have reassured residents that they will continue to target individuals involved in crime and have urged the public to report any suspicious activity, even if no crime has been committed.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice