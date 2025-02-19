Man charged following burglaries in Burnley’s Cog Lane area

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of burglaries in the Cog Lane area of Burnley, police have confirmed.

Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team launched an investigation earlier this week, speaking to residents and reviewing CCTV footage, which led to the arrest.

Yesterday, Mark Devlin, of Florence Avenue, was charged with burglary.

Officers have reassured residents that they will continue to target individuals involved in crime and have urged the public to report any suspicious activity, even if no crime has been committed.