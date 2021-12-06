Man charged and named after person left with 'serious injuries' after machete attack in Lancashire

The victim, a man in his 30s, was found in Manchester Road with "what appeared to be life-changing injuries" at around 6.20am on Saturday (December 4).

He was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a "serious but stable condition".

A 21-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder later the same day.

Martin Gilheaney, of Duncan Square, Accrington, was later charged with section 18 assault, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He was due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court today (Monday, December 6).

Det Insp Carole Langhorn, of Lancashire Police, said: "A man has been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.

A man was found in Manchester Road, close to Grants Bar, with serious injuries following a machete attack in Accrington (Credit: Google)

"Enquiries are ongoing and we are continuing to ask anybody with information about this incident to get in touch with us straight away."

Anybody with information should call 101 or visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 325 of December 4.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

