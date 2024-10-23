Man charged after break-in at Burnley FC club shop
Police were called to the store in Harry Potts Way just before 9am on Sunday after receiving a report of a burglary in progress where a window had been smashed to gain entry.
Officers attended and found a man in his 20s a short distance from the store, who had sustained a serious cut to his head. He was taken to hospital to receive treatment and was arrested on suspicion of burglary shortly after.
Ryan Williams, 23, of Pritchard Street, Burnley, has since been charged with burglary and attempted burglary. He was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court yesterday.