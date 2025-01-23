Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested and charged a man after an attempted break-in at a bookmaker’s shop in Clitheroe.

Wayne Parker (35) of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempt burglary and remanded for court this morning. A second arrested man was released with no further action being taken.

In the early hours of Wednesday, officers were alerted that two men were trying to get into a bookmaker’s on King Lane Clitheroe.

Both men were detained following a short foot chase and arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, after the Ribble Valley Council CCTV operator directed the officers to their location.