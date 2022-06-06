Officers were called to Burnley General Hospital at 8-40am on Saturday (June 4th) after two women in their 50s presented there with injuries consistent with being assaulted.

Two men attended a house in Pine Street earlier in the morning and assaulted the women by punching them and attacking them with a weapon. The suspects then fled the scene.

One of the women suffered a potentially life-changing spinal injury and remains in hospital. The second victim’s injuries are not as serious.

A man has been charged following an aggravated burglary in Pine Street, Burnley

Christopher Lewis (37) of Highfield Park, Haslingden, has been charged with aggravated burglary, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, ABH and possession of offensive weapon. He will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to a man who was walking along Pine Street following the assault and shouted “oi” towards the address. This is thought to have made the suspects run off.

Det. Sgt Dave Bowler, of East CID, said: “While one man has now been charged our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anybody with information or CCTV, mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“I understand incidents like these can leave residents in the area feeling alarmed. I would like to reassure them that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any wider threat to the community. As a precaution reassurance patrols have been increased in the area.”