Man assaulted at Whalley railway station after being confronted on train for wearing face mask

A group of men boarded a train when they confronted a couple about the fact they were wearing a face mask on Saturday, December 4.

When the man and woman alighted the train at Whalley railway station shortly after 8.45pm, they were followed along the platform by the group.

One of the group then assaulted the man, resulting in him sustaining "serious injuries to his face".

British Transport Police today (December 21) released CCTV images of a man they believed could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other information that may help police, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 716 of December 4.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation (Credit: British Transport Police)

