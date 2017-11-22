Man arrested on terrorism offences following raid in Nelson

A man has been arrested in Nelson by counter-terrorism officers on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.

Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing officers raided a house in Leonard Street at around 11-15am this morning resulting in a 31-year-old man being arrested under section 40 (1) (b) of the Terrorism act 2000 – being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

The man is now in custody and will be interviewed by detectives later.

Two properties are currently being searched in Leonard Street.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Jacques of Lancashire Police said: “I recognise that events like this can cause people to worry and impact on wider public confidence. I want to reassure people that our information and intelligence lead us to believe that there is no immediate threat to local people.

“We will continue to engage with our local communities and keep you updated and as informed as we are able to given the sensitive nature of this investigation.

“People may see extra police activity in the area over the next few days and I would ask them to co-operate with us as we carry out the work that we need to do. We appreciate your patience and understanding. If anyone does have any concerns they should approach an officer or call 101.

“In relation to the threat posed by terrorism it is critical that the public work with us and remain vigilant. If you see anything that causes concern, then let us know immediately.

"Look out for anything that seems out of place, unusual or doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life. It may be nothing, but if you see or hear anything that could be terrorist-related then trust your instinct and call us in confidence on 0800 789 321, or in an emergency 999."