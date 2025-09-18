Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after woman killed in Colne

A man has been arrested after a woman was killed in a traffic collision in Colne

A woman has sadly been killed after a road traffic collision in Colne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10-44am, police received a report of a collision between a white DAF truck and a pedestrian on North Valley Road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lady’s loved ones are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and is currently in custody.

Det. Sgt Joseph Ghigi, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “A woman has sadly died following this collision, and enquiries are ongoing to determine exactly what has happened.

“I am appealing for any information or footage that could assist our investigation from the public. We are particularly keen to view any footage of the lorry after the collision, as we believe it travelled towards Preston.

“I know that this has been widely discussed in the community, and I want to take this time to remind you that an active investigation is ongoing, and we would strongly encourage people to refrain from speculation around the circumstances of the collision online or otherwise.”

If you have any information, dashcam or CCTV, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0407 of 18th September.