Man arrested in loft after police find cannabis farm in Pendle house

Police found large scale cannabis farm in the Pendle house
Police found large scale cannabis farm in the Pendle house

A man was arrested after police found a large scale cannabis farm in a Pendle house.

Officers had been sent to the house in Hendon Road, Nelson, yesterday to locate a man who had been wanted by authorities.

However, upon entering the address officers could not find the man and instead were greeted with a large scale cannabis cultivation.

The man was found hiding in the loft.

A police spokesman said: "Officers will continue to target people involved in the production and supply of drugs.

“If you want to speak to us, you can email pendle.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively you can report any information to the independent charity Crime stoppers 100% anonymously via 0800 555 111."