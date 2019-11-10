Man arrested in loft after police find cannabis farm in Pendle house

A man was arrested after police found a large scale cannabis farm in a Pendle house.

Officers had been sent to the house in Hendon Road, Nelson, yesterday to locate a man who had been wanted by authorities.

However, upon entering the address officers could not find the man and instead were greeted with a large scale cannabis cultivation.

The man was found hiding in the loft.

A police spokesman said: "Officers will continue to target people involved in the production and supply of drugs.

“If you want to speak to us, you can email pendle.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively you can report any information to the independent charity Crime stoppers 100% anonymously via 0800 555 111."