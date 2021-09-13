Man arrested in Brierfield after Class A drugs found in car
Police in Brierfield arrested a man last night who was found with a quantity of drugs in his car.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 7:28 am
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 7:32 am
Officers from the Pendle Task Force arrested the man in Chapel Street, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He was searched and found in possession of items believed to be linked to drugs supply.
His car was then searched and a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs located.
A police spokesman said: "We will not tolerate the supply of drugs and will continue to target those people involved."