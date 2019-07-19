Man arrested for affray after armed police called to incident at Burnley house

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after an incident outside a house in Chatburn Avenue at lunchtime today.

Emergency services, including fire crews and ambulance were outside the property after reports of a house blaze.

However, on further investigation, a Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were contacted shortly after 11-30am to reports of a concern for welfare at an address on Chatburn Avenue in Burnley.

"Officers, including armed officers, attended and at 12-40pm police entered the address and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

"No-one was injured during the course of the incident. He is currently in custody."