Detectives investigating an assault in Burnley have arrested a man.

Police were called on Saturday, January 12th, after a 21-year-old man was attacked in Curzon Street at around 2-30am.

The assault resulted in the victim sustaining a serious head injury and being admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital.

A 28-year-old man from Burnley was arrested this morning on suspicion of section 18 wounding.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.