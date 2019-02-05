Man arrested after 'kicking off' in Burnley shop told court drink had got the better of him

A Christmas Eve drunk caused trouble in his local shop after he was refused credit, a court was told.

Thomas Wilton was upset by the 11pm refusal, some goods were knocked over and police were called.

Officers described Wilton as kicking off, he was ushered away, but was eventually arrested.

Magistrates in Burnley were told how the 26-year-old, who has not been in trouble since 2016, struck at Joyce's Off Licence, in Briercliffe Road, in the town.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the hearing: "I do normally get credit at the shop. I shouted when I shouldn't have done and I apologise. Drink did get the better of me. It's my local shop."

Wilton added he hadn't been in the shop since, but had spoken to the person who was working the night of the offence.

The defendant, of Heap Street, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.