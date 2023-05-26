Man and woman arrested after 150 cannabis plants found in old Nelson nightclub
Police have arrested a man and woman after finding around 150 cannabis plants in an old nightclub.
By Laura Longworth
Published 26th May 2023, 20:54 BST- 1 min read
The cannabis farm was discovered in the old Goodnight Club in Stanley Street in Nelson yesterday thanks to help from the community.
The plants were at various stages: some had been cut and were almost ready to be sold.
If you have any information about other cannabis farms in the area, please contact the police.