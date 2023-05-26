News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Man and woman arrested after 150 cannabis plants found in old Nelson nightclub

Police have arrested a man and woman after finding around 150 cannabis plants in an old nightclub.
By Laura Longworth
Published 26th May 2023, 20:54 BST- 1 min read

The cannabis farm was discovered in the old Goodnight Club in Stanley Street in Nelson yesterday thanks to help from the community.

The plants were at various stages: some had been cut and were almost ready to be sold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about other cannabis farms in the area, please contact the police.

Police have found a cannabis farm at the old Goodnight Club in Stanley Street in Nelson.Police have found a cannabis farm at the old Goodnight Club in Stanley Street in Nelson.
Police have found a cannabis farm at the old Goodnight Club in Stanley Street in Nelson.
Most Popular
Police have found a cannabis farm at the old Goodnight Club in Stanley Street in Nelson.Police have found a cannabis farm at the old Goodnight Club in Stanley Street in Nelson.
Police have found a cannabis farm at the old Goodnight Club in Stanley Street in Nelson.