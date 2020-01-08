Man accused of threatening and abusive behaviour at work's Christmas do in Burnley

A 43-year-old man who ended up in court after his works Christmas do in Burnley, is hoping to be cautioned, to save his job.

Andrew Aguirreburualde was said to have been abusive to police. He “made full and frank admissions" to the offence when questioned by officers. He didn’t have a solicitor with him during the interview, a hearing was told.

He appeared before the town’s magistrates, where he was represented by Mr Paolo Passerini.

The solicitor said: "He didn’t have the benefit of legal advice. He’s guilty of the offence, but I want to take the matter back to the police station, to make representations for a caution. He could potentially lose his job if convicted.”

Aguirreburualde is accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/ provoke unlawful violence, last December 13th.

Aguirreburualde, of Stratford Drive, Fulwood, was unconditionally bailed until January 28th for consideration of a caution.

The Bench chairman told him: "This is to allow you the opportunity to go back to the police. If you are unsuccessful, you must be here on January 28th.”